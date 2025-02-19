Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Access Google Without the Internet?

Communicated Content

Do you need access to information, but don’t want to use the internet or a smartphone?

Now there’s finally a solution: PureInfo

PureInfo delivers accurate & safe information via text. No smartphone needed!

It’s simple to use. Just text 716-666-4636 with a question about:

🕒 Store Hours & Numbers

📜 Historical or Scientific Facts

🌤️ Weather

✈️ Flight Status

📈 Stock Prices

🌍 Translations

🔢 Conversions

🍽️ Recipes

✍️ Writing Help

🩺 Medical Information

🗺️ Directions & Transit Schedules

🌅 Sunrise, Sunset, Local Time

➕ And much more…

Try a few messages 100% free. Simply text your question to 716-666-4636. That’s 716-666-INFO

PureInfo is offering YWN readers 20% off annual plans at GetPureInfo.com. Enter promo code YWN20 at checkout. Promotion ends 2/28/25

You can also sign up over the phone by calling 716-666-4636 (promotion not available when subscribing via phone).

For more details or to subscribe, visit us at GetPureInfo.com

At the advisement of rabbonim and educators:

  • PureInfo is for one-off questions and answers. It does not have conversational capabilities.
  • To prevent potentially harmful content, we only support a safe & pure set of categories.
  • PureInfo does not encourage users of non-texting phones to lower their standards. Talk-only phones still represent the highest standard.



