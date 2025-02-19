The IT Program That Takes You Further

You’re sitting at your computer. For the past 30 minutes, you’ve been figuring out an issue for your client. It’s an issue that’s stumping you, and you’ve tried everything. Well, almost. There’s one more thing that might work. You take the steps, make the fix, and boom—the system is working again. You send an email to your client. It’s up and running; you’re good to go. Your client writes back. Wow, amazing, thank you. You saved the day.

Just a normal half hour in the life of an IT professional. And you loved every second of it.

Maybe you’ve tinkered with hardware ever since your teenage days. Maybe tech is something you’ve wanted to pursue but never did. Maybe you’ve never touched a computer in your life.

No matter where you’re starting from, ICA has you covered. Whether you’re starting from scratch or sharpening your skills, the ICA IT Program takes you from beginner to industry expert in just 14 months. Because we don’t just teach IT; we help you live it.

More than Ctrl-Alt-Delete

What sets us apart is our approach. “We don’t just teach you a specific fix for a specific issue; we teach you how to think like an IT pro,” says David Meisner, our expert IT instructor. With years of tech experience, David has shaped our program with a hands-on, forward-thinking approach that propels our graduates above the rest. “Our curriculum gives you the problem-solving skills you need so that you can excel at your job the moment you graduate.”

Our systems for success

First up, we start with hardware. Our students get hands-on, learning everything there is to know about PCs, laptops, and servers. Each one is tasked with disassembling and reassembling a laptop, understanding the intricate parts and how they all work together to power a system.

After, we dive into software. That involves learning how computers work, troubleshooting common problems, and going through the process of setting up a computer from scratch. They also explore the issues that can come up along the way and learn how to fix them.

Next up: networking. This is where students learn how the internet works and how to set up a network in a way that’s both reliable and secure. They’ll understand the basics of connecting devices and making sure everything stays safe from potential threats.

Then we move on to servers. Students learn how to set up a server, whether for an office or online. For example, they’ll learn how to create a shared drive with different login credentials, all connected to the main server. This helps manage access and keep everything organized and secure.

“As the tech industries evolve,” says David, “we’ve added several classes on topics that are increasingly important in the workforce, such as security and AI.” These lessons make sure our students stay up-to-date with the latest advancements.

Get your hands in the game

It doesn’t end with the lesson; it starts with getting it done. Once any topic or fix is discussed, our students get to work implementing it on their own laptops, practicing until it becomes second nature.

“Conversations, questions, and answers: our classes are a happening place with interactive communication,” David says. Although technical in nature, classes are far from boring. We move at a fast pace, delving into a topic, ensuring it’s fully understood, answering questions about it, and continuing on to the next one. With a lot to cover, there’s no time to waste.

The questions continue after hours on our student-instructor group chat. The chat is a lively place with students asking volleying questions and answers back and forth. David periodically hops on to provide clarity and direction. Later, when our students graduate, they use the chat as a valuable resource to troubleshoot issues, compare experience, and get support.

Take your career to the clouds

There’s a world of potential in IT. The more our students invest in their own time, the faster they can grow. Take it from our student: Moishe B. was a kollel yungerman who hadn’t as much touched a computer his entire adult life. After a few weeks in the program, with hours invested on his own time to sharpen his skills, he let us know that he’d already completed a few successful jobs. And the feedback from his employers? They were blown away by his skills.

In the growing IT industry, the sky’s the limit. Many of our students start in entry-level Help Desk roles, gaining experience and earning a stable salary. From there, they move into higher-paying, specialized roles like security or networking. Some even go on to start their own IT firms.

Get ready to unlock limitless possibilities

ICA’s IT Program takes place via online classes and is starting soon. Within a little over a year, you can get your feet firmly planted in the IT industry. Let your future begin today.

To sign up for the ICA IT Program, email [email protected] or call 718.506.0912.

icainstitute.com