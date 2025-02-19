Bnos Leah Celebrates Rabbi Leib Kelman’s 50th Anniversary at Upcoming Dinner

Now in its ninth decade of providing students with an exceptional education, Bnos Leah Prospect Park will be holding its annual dinner on February 23rd. Held at the Kol Yaakov Hall, the evening will honor the school’s dean, Rabbi Leib Kelman שליט״א , a master mechanech who is currently in his 50th year of service at Bnos Leah.

Perpetuating the legacy of his father, Rabbi Avrohom Kelman ז״ל , Rabbi Leib Kelman is an innovator whose unwavering commitment to chinuch habanos has set the standard that many other schools now follow today. In addition to pioneering programs including grade-wide bas mitzvah celebrations and full-school productions, Rabbi Kelman’s vision for Bnos Leah also includes an iron-clad commitment to maximizing the potential of every student as an individual.

Bnos Leah’s proven track record bears testament to Rabbi Kelman’s high standards. The school’s dedicated staff and educators are all part of the proven formula that incorporates a dynamic, well-rounded curriculum, solid hashkafos, extraordinary warmth and exciting extra-curricular activities. The schools’ current student body now includes graduates’ children and grandchildren, and Bnos Leah alumni continue to be recognized as top performers in their seminaries.

Rabbi Kelman’s tireless contributions to Bnos Leah are complemented by those of his eishes chayil, Rebbetzin Brocha Kelman. When Bnos Leah launched its own seminary in the late 1980s to fill a unique and timely need, Rebbetzin Kelman stepped up to run the program for more than a dozen years, and her warmth and wisdom have proven to be invaluable qualities in her current capacity as the elementary school’s social worker. Rebbetzin Kelman is a fixture in the Bnos Leah business office, ensuring that the school’s public persona stays true to its mission, coordinating various components of the PTA, and dealing with numerous other essential issues.

Bnos Leah will be presenting Rabbi Kelman with a leatherbound Book of Appreciation at the dinner, commemorating the milestone event. This one-of-a-kind keepsake volume is being sponsored by Bnos Leah donors, and will be filled with well-wishes, heartfelt thoughts, and memories of Rabbi Kelman’s 50 years of dedication to the school and its generations of students.