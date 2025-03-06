Take a Peek in a Shlucha’s Diary

Every child needs a best friend. Someone to share secrets with, laugh at silly jokes, and dream up grand adventures.

Those connections make childhood magical and meaningful.

But what happens when you’re the only Jewish child for hundreds of miles?

When families move to places like rural Oklahoma or Sweden to build Jewish communities from the ground up? When your closest potential friend lives in another time zone?

The Shluchim Office makes sure every Shliach’s kid is still connected, still understood, and still happy.

Your $9/month supports the Kinus, online school, winter camp, and other programs that give Shluchim’s kids a solid Chinuch, strong friendships and a sense of belonging.

$9/month isn’t about programs, projects, or parties. It’s childhood itself. It’s giving children on Shlichus friends, fun, and the education all kids need, while they help their parents change the world.

One Jewish soul at a time.