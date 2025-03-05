WellPoint Supports ‘Refuah B’Halacha Center’ – A Groundbreaking Partnership for the Community

In a significant and unprecedented move, the medicaid insurance company WellPoint has announced its support for the Refuah B’Halacha Center, an organization that provides urgent Halachic- medical guidance to thousands of families in critical situations. The announcement was made at a recent inaugural event for the organization, attended by leading Rabbonim and prominent medical professionals who emphasized the invaluable contribution of the Refuah B’Halacha Center to the community. The recognition and support from such a major healthcare provider marks an important milestone, acknowledging the vital role of Halachic guidance alongside modern medical services.

To learn more about the Refuah B’Halacha Center CLICK HERE:

Refuah B’Halacha Center was established by Rabbi Avrohom Yaged, R Yakov Domb, and R Yaakov Cohen to meet a pressing need for clear, reliable, and readily available Halachic guidance on urgent medical matters, especially regarding Shabbos and Yom Tov. In many critical cases, individuals and families face complex questions that require immediate answers—ranging from life-saving interventions on Shabbos to the permissibility of specific medications and medical devices. Often, uncertainty in Halacha leads to delays in treatment or medical actions taken without proper halachic guidance. This is where the Refuah B’Halacha Center steps in, providing immediate and clear responses from expert Rabbonim and Halachic authorities with deep knowledge of medical issues.

The organization operates under the esteemed guidance of Rabbi Yaakov E. Forchheimer and Rabbi Noach Isaac Oelbaum, renowned authorities in halachic-medical rulings, and is led by Rabbi Avraham Yaged, author of the well-known book A Guide to Refuah on Shabbos. The organization works closely with expert physicians to ensure that every Halachic response is grounded in the most up-to-date medical knowledge. This seamless collaboration between leading Poskim and medical professionals allows the Refuah B’Halacha Center to provide precise Halachic rulings while considering the latest medical advancements and realities.

One of the defining characteristics of Refuah B’Halacha Center is its high availability, particularly on Friday afternoons, when many people find themselves facing urgent medical dilemmas requiring immediate Halachic guidance. Imagine a family whose child suffers a deep cut just minutes before candle lighting. Can they apply a bandage? Is antibiotic ointment permitted? How should they properly dress the wound while adhering to halacha? Without clear and accessible halachic guidance, families may experience unnecessary confusion or stress. Thanks to Rabbi Yaged and R Domb, Refuah B’Halacha Center exists to provide exactly that—instant, authoritative answers that eliminate doubt and enable families to act according to Halacha with confidence and peace of mind.

