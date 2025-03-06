Download the Chesed Fund Pushka App and Turn Your Phone Into a Credit Card Machine for Easy Purim Fundraising

Purim is just around the corner, bringing with it an incredible opportunity to fulfill the mitzvah of Matanos L’Evyonim and support those in need. For many shuls, yeshivos, and organizations, Purim is one of the most important fundraising days of the year. But with fewer people carrying cash, collecting donations efficiently can be a challenge.

This year, The Chesed Fund Pushka Mobile App is here to help you raise more, faster, and with ease. Designed for mobile fundraising directly from your phone, this innovative system allows gabbaim and tzedakah collectors to securely process credit card donations on the go.

SOLD OUT: We are sorry to let everyone know that our Pushka S700 devices have been completely sold out but its not too late!!! Download the Chesed Fund Pushka app today and turn your iPhone or Android phone into a credit card machine for easy Purim fundraising!





Pushka App (Android & iPhone) – A completely free mobile app that turns your smartphone into a donation terminal, allowing you to collect credit card payments instantly. Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS

Raise More with Digital Payment Options

Providing an easy way to donate by card or mobile payment significantly increases contributions. Many people are more likely to give when they don’t have to search for cash. Digital payments can help boost donations by up to 300 percent.

Perfect for On-the-Go Fundraising

Whether you’re collecting in shul, at the Purim seudah, or on the streets, The Chesed Fund Pushka App ensures that every potential donor has a simple way to give.