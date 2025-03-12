Our Own Brothers And Sisters With Their Children Are In Despair Lets Help Be Their Miracle

Chazal teach us that everything destined to happen throughout the year was already decreed on the Yamim Noraim. All year long, whatever unfolds is simply a fulfillment of what was already signed and sealed this past Yom Kippur.

But there is one day with the unparalleled ability to overturn even the harshest g’zeiros—Purim. A day of V’nahafoch Hu, when sorrow turns to joy, darkness to light, and despair to salvation.

Right now, several dozen families have absolutely nothing.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

At this moment, they are not even able to think about Tzorchei HaChag—because for the longest time, they haven’t even known where their day-to-day food is coming from, let alone how they’ll be able to feed their families today.

A proper Purim seudah is simply out of reach.

For them, a festive meal is not a reality—at this moment, it feels like nothing more than a distant fantasy.

𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑, 𝐖𝐄 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄 מהפך 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐉𝐎𝐘, 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐄𝐅.

We can help turn their sadness into true simcha, so they can celebrate this Purim with hope, with joy, and with absolute dignity.

𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄, 𝐋𝐄𝐓’𝐒 𝐆𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐌 𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐌!

In this zechus, may Hashem repay you in kind. May we all merit to experience a TRUE V’NAHAFOCH HU, bestowing upon you and your family only bracha and happiness.

This campaign is endorsed by multiple Rabonim and Gedolim.

𝐀 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐦!

