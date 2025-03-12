Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

MARKET MELTDOWN: Jim Cramer Warns Trump To Heed the Market’s Warning Or Face Economic Disaster


CNBC host Jim Cramer issued a stark warning to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, cautioning that sinking stock prices are a clear signal of economic distress—and that ignoring them could lead to even greater financial turmoil.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 1,000 points on Monday, closing 890 points lower amid growing fears of a potential recession. The market took another hit on Tuesday, shedding nearly 500 points as trade tensions continued to rattle investors. The selloff followed a weekend in which Trump refused to rule out the possibility of an economic downturn, further fueling uncertainty on Wall Street.

Cramer, the outspoken host of Mad Money, did not hold back in his criticism of the president, accusing him of “manufacturing” a recession and warning that the U.S. stock market is getting “crushed” by foreign exchanges.

On Tuesday night’s broadcast, Cramer made an urgent appeal for Trump to heed the market’s warning signs: “This weekend, the president said he’s not focused on the stock market. Maybe if you’re in power and not up for reelection, you can ignore it. But there’s just one problem: The stock market serves a dual role. Yes, it makes rich people richer when it’s going up. But when it goes down, it’s a signal—things aren’t well in the economy, business is getting tougher, and layoffs could be on the table.”

While Cramer reiterated his general support for Trump’s trade stance, he criticized the president’s combative approach, urging him to take a more measured strategy.

“Right now, the market is trying to tell President Trump that he shouldn’t be so rancorous and angry. Just try to get the job done sotto voce—fly lower, please.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR: Person Shot By Palestinian Terrorist Near Ariel, Manhunt Underway [VIDEOS]

RAKING IT IN: El Al’s Revenue Soared To Stunning $3.4 Billion In 2024, Shattered Profit Records

HaRav Dov Landau Endorses Shidduch Crisis Solution in Meeting with Rav Uri Deutsch

Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

“Tsurkov Was Transferred To Iran,” Iraqi Official Claims As US Ramps Up Pressure On Iraqi PM

WATCH: Ben Shapiro Blasts Tucker Carlson’s “Bizarre And Twisted” Take On Middle East Conflicts

Iranian President Pezeshkian Defies Trump On Nuclear Program: “Do Whatever The Hell You Want”

WATCH: “The 1st Litvish Rebbe:” Uproar Over Song Sung By Thousands Of Bochurim At HaRav Sorotzkin’s Son’s Chasunah

NYC Mayor, NYPD Commissioner Visit Williamsburg Hatzolah [PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network