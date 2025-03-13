Swingit Celebrates Grand Opening of New Howell Headquarters

A bigger space, a bigger vision, and an even bigger impact—Swingit has officially moved into its brand-new headquarters in Howell, NJ, marking an exciting milestone in the company’s growth.

To celebrate, a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event brought together local officials, community leaders, and longtime supporters. Among the special guests were Senator Robert Singer, Assemblyman Avi Schnall, Monmouth and Ocean County officials, Howell Township representatives, and members of local Parks & Rec departments, along with Sam Ellenbogen, candidate for Ocean County Commissioner. Their presence underscored the deep connection between Swingit and the communities it serves.

As demand for premier swingsets has grown, so has the need for more space. This stunning new space, designed by HH Designers, provides exactly that—more room to innovate, more opportunities to welcome customers, and more ways to design playgrounds that bring people together. It’s also just the beginning—this is the first of many offices Swingit plans to open across the Tri-State area.

Along with Proscapes, their sister company that specializes in commercial playgrounds, the future of play is looking fun indeed for children across the United States.

With the move complete and the doors officially open, customers are invited to stop by 4501 US-9, Howell Township, NJ, to meet with a designer and see firsthand how Swingit brings play to life.

See play come alive: swingitplaysets.com and proscapes.us