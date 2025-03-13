Report: Adam Boehler Removed From Israeli Hostage Talks, Some Want Him Removed From Gov’t

President Donald Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler has been removed from talks regarding the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, The Jewish Insider reported.

The report cited Republican sources who said that some are demanding that he be removed entirely from the Trump administration. “It’s like he’s in Never Never Land,” one senator said.

Boehler faced a strong backlash following his interviews with CNN and other US and Israeli media outlets on Sunday, during which he defended his direct talks with the Hamas terror group.

Boehler not only spoke directly with Hamas but made extremely controversial statements, saying that the Hamas terrorists he met “don’t have horns growing out of their head. They’re actually guys like us. They’re pretty nice guys.”

He added he “doesn’t care” what the Israelis think and that the US is “not an agent of Israel.” He also referred to Palestinian prisoners as “hostages.”

Boehler was ordered by the White House to “clarify his remarks” after Israel sent sharply worded messages to the US regarding his controversial statements.

He posted a clarification on social media, stating: “I want to be CRYSTAL CLEAR as some have misinterpreted. Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people. And as President Trump has said, not a single Hamas member will be safe if Hamas doesn’t RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES IMMEDIATELY.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)