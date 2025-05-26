“Mommy Will I Live?” – A Heartbroken Mother’s Plea to Save Her Little Girl

Dear fellow friends,

My name is Racheli, and I’m the mother of four wonderful children. Our youngest, Gitty, was born three years ago with multiple complex heart defects. From the moment she came into the world – our lives changed forever.

At just one month old, Gitty had to undergo a major heart surgery in Boston. The cost was astronomical, but it saved her life. Since then, we’ve had to fly with her every six months for checkups and catheterizations.

Now, in just four months, Gitty will need her second and most critical surgery – the one doctors couldn’t perform when she was a baby.

💔 But we’re already drowning in medical expenses!

Even without the surgery costs, our ongoing monthly expenses – insurance, travel, tests, hospital stays, and medication – exceed $10,000 a month.

And as for the surgery itself? We have no way to even begin covering that cost!

I work hard at a call center, and my husband is a support teacher for children with special needs. We juggle our jobs around Gitty’s endless medical appointments and frequent hospitalizations.

Despite our best efforts, our small income doesn’t come close to covering the cost of living – let alone the crushing medical bills.

We’re now buried under hundreds of thousands of shekels in debt, and we’re simply running out of options.

🙏 We need your help!

This isn’t just the story of exhausted parents. This is a fight for our daughter’s life.

We’re doing everything we can – but we can’t do this alone!

Please, open your heart and help us save Gitty!

Every donation, every share, brings us one step closer to giving her the future she deserves.

🧡 With deep gratitude,

Racheli & Family

