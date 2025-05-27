HAPPENING TONIGHT Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan At KEVER RACHEL!

HAPPENING TONIGHT!!
You do, and so do the over 360 Yungerleit who devote their lives to learning at the Kever they ensure 24 hours of Torah
We are offering you this opportunity of having names submitted, and mentioned at Mamme Rachel’s Kever, as a zechus for Yiddish Nachas. Utilize the power of prayer by Mamme Rachel’s Kever! She has already brought back many lost souls, because a Mama doesn’t turn down a child’s cry for help! Take advantage of our amazing package prices: CLICK HERE
HAPPENING TONIGHT!!