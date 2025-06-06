Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

URGENT! Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva Are Urging the Lakewood Community to Vote in Primaries!

Communicated Content

In an unprecedented move, Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva are urging the community to vote in the primary elections for Josh Gottheimer.

All registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters are requested to please cast their vote.

The last days to vote are

Today, Friday June 6th 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Sunday, June 8th 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Tuesday, Election Day, June 10th 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

You can check your affiliation status and voting location by texting 732-503-3052 or at LakewoodVotes.com.

The alternate candidates in the Democratic election can be very detrimental to our community.

Your vote is essential to ensuring we have a friend in the governor’s mansion come November.




Popular Posts

Keren Olam Hatorah Releases Updated Itinerary For Gedolei Torah Visiting US From Eretz Yisroel

🔥MAKE YOUR BUSINESS SIZZLE THIS SUMMER 🔥

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Four IDF Soldiers Killed After Booby-Trapped Building Collapses in Khan Younis

HATE IN FRANCE: Kiruv Rabbi Elie Lemmel Violently Assaulted – Twice In One Week

Israel Assures White House: We Won’t Attack Iran Before US Nuclear Talks Officially Fail

Israel Ready to Block ‘Freedom Flotilla’ as High-Profile Activists Defy Blockade

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue Team Saves Unwell Hiker Near NY/NJ Border

Iran’s Secret Arsenal Grows: 800 Ballistic Missiles’ Worth of Rocket Fuel En Route from China

Musk Polls Followers on Forming New Political Party as Feud With Trump Escalates

🚨 HISTORIC WIN: Orthodox Majority Secured In WZO 2025 Elections as Eretz Hakodesh Scores Landmark Results

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network