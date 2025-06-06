URGENT! Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva Are Urging the Lakewood Community to Vote in Primaries!

In an unprecedented move, Rabbonim and Roshei Yeshiva are urging the community to vote in the primary elections for Josh Gottheimer.

All registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters are requested to please cast their vote.

The last days to vote are

Today, Friday June 6th 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday, June 8th 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tuesday, Election Day, June 10th 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM

You can check your affiliation status and voting location by texting 732-503-3052 or at LakewoodVotes.com.

The alternate candidates in the Democratic election can be very detrimental to our community.

Your vote is essential to ensuring we have a friend in the governor’s mansion come November.