Lakewood Cheder and Bais Faiga & Lakewood Cheder Hachadash and Bais Faiga Hachadash Celebrates Community Excellence at Annual Dinner

The Lakewood Cheder is preparing to host its annual dinner celebration this Sunday, June 15th, bringing together community members to support and honor several distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

Honoring Excellence in Education and Leadership

This year’s event will recognize four exceptional honorees who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to Torah education and community service:

Mr. Marcel Millet will be celebrated as the International Guest of Honor, recognizing his global contributions to Torah chinuch and community.

Harav and Mrs. Simcha Bunim Londinski, Shlit”a,

a renowned Rav and Marbitz Torah, will receive Harbotzas Torah award.

Rabbi and Mrs. Shneur Kotler will be honored with the Keser Shem Tov award.

Rabbi and Mrs. Tzvi Herman will receive the Community Leadership award.

The annual dinner serves as a crucial fundraising event for Lakewood Cheder and Bais Faiga & Lakewood Cheder Hachadash and Bais Faiga Hachadash, supporting programs for both men (Ateres Genendl) and women (Kesser Moshe Yehuda). The institution has been a cornerstone of chinuch in the Lakewood area, providing talmidim with both limudei kodesh and chol in an environment that emphasizes yiras shamayim and Torah values.

The dinner will take place on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 725 Vassar Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey. The evening will begin with a reception at 6:15 PM, followed by dinner at 7:15 PM.

Please join us!