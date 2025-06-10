Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Lakewood Cheder and Bais Faiga & Lakewood Cheder Hachadash and Bais Faiga Hachadash Celebrates Community Excellence at Annual Dinner

Communicated Content

The Lakewood Cheder is preparing to host its annual dinner celebration this Sunday, June 15th, bringing together community members to support and honor several distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

Honoring Excellence in Education and Leadership

This year’s event will recognize four exceptional honorees who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to Torah education and community service:

Mr. Marcel Millet will be celebrated as the International Guest of Honor, recognizing his global contributions to Torah chinuch and community.

Harav and Mrs. Simcha Bunim Londinski, Shlit”a,
a renowned Rav and Marbitz Torah, will receive Harbotzas Torah award. 

Rabbi and Mrs. Shneur Kotler will be honored with the Keser Shem Tov award.

Rabbi and Mrs. Tzvi Herman will receive the Community Leadership award.

The annual dinner serves as a crucial fundraising event for Lakewood Cheder and Bais Faiga & Lakewood Cheder Hachadash and Bais Faiga Hachadash, supporting programs for both men (Ateres Genendl) and women (Kesser Moshe Yehuda). The institution has been a cornerstone of chinuch in the Lakewood area, providing talmidim with both limudei kodesh and chol in an environment that emphasizes yiras shamayim and Torah values.

The dinner  will take place on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 725 Vassar Avenue in Lakewood, New Jersey. The evening will begin with a reception at 6:15 PM, followed by dinner at 7:15 PM.

Please join us!

Contact the Cheder  at 732.370.6479 or via email at [email protected] or visit http://Cheder-dinner.com




Popular Posts

BATEI MEDRASH AND BALLOT BOXES: Orthodox Jewish Voters Across New Jersey Urged To Vote In Critical Primary Day Elections

President Herzog’s Request & HaRav Dovid Yosef’s Response

FM Sa’ar Slams UK’s Decision To Sanction Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

EXPLOITING CHILDREN: 13-Year-Old Israeli Arrested For Acting For Iran

NEW DETAILS: Suspect In Arson Of Rav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul Is Jewish

COWARD: Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Refusing To Watch Oct. 7 Footage

In First, Israeli Navy Carries Out Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

“Dark Day”: Agudath Israel Decries Passage of Assisted Suicide in New York

“Greater Danger Than Iran”: Rav Dov Landau, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Demand IDF Draft Resolution, Threaten to Dissolve Knesset on Wednesday

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei HaTorah 2025 – Photos By Yissochar Dunoff

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network