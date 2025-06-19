Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FREE TEFILLAH DUE TO WAR: Special Tefillah @ Amuka on Yahrtzeit of Hatana Yonasan Ben Uziel By Yad L’Achim

Communicated Content

Due to the situation in Eretz Yisroel Yad L’Achim has arranged a special tefillah to daven for all of Klal Yisroel, including you! This is our way of saying thanks for your generous support in helping us rescue Jewish women & children – the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim.

The tefillah will take place in:

Amuka, at the resting place of
the holy tanna Yonasan Ben Uziel zt”l
on the day of his Yahrtzeit

+ Meron & Arizal

All names will also be submitted to the 
Vizhnitzer Rebbe Shlit”a

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES

Tefillos can be for Shidduchim, health, children, parnassah and all personal requests.

CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org
or call 1-718-690-2944

 [There is no donation required to give in names for tefillah]

While the tefillah is free, always free, Chazal taught us:
 גדולה צדקה שמקרבת את הגאולה 

iconShare the free tefillah with friends

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218




