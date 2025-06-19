FREE TEFILLAH DUE TO WAR: Special Tefillah @ Amuka on Yahrtzeit of Hatana Yonasan Ben Uziel By Yad L’Achim

Due to the situation in Eretz Yisroel Yad L’Achim has arranged a special tefillah to daven for all of Klal Yisroel, including you! This is our way of saying thanks for your generous support in helping us rescue Jewish women & children – the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim.
The tefillah will take place in:
Amuka, at the resting place of
the holy tanna Yonasan Ben Uziel zt”l
on the day of his Yahrtzeit
+ Meron & Arizal
All names will also be submitted to the
Vizhnitzer Rebbe Shlit”a.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES
Tefillos can be for Shidduchim, health, children, parnassah and all personal requests.
CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org
or call 1-718-690-2944
[There is no donation required to give in names for tefillah]
While the tefillah is free, always free, Chazal taught us:
גדולה צדקה שמקרבת את הגאולה
Share the free tefillah with friends
Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim
4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218