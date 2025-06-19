FREE TEFILLAH DUE TO WAR: Special Tefillah @ Amuka on Yahrtzeit of Hatana Yonasan Ben Uziel By Yad L’Achim

Due to the situation in Eretz Yisroel Yad L’Achim has arranged a special tefillah to daven for all of Klal Yisroel, including you! This is our way of saying thanks for your generous support in helping us rescue Jewish women & children – the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim.

The tefillah will take place in:

Amuka, at the resting place of

the holy tanna Yonasan Ben Uziel zt”l

on the day of his Yahrtzeit

+ Meron & Arizal

All names will also be submitted to the

Vizhnitzer Rebbe Shlit”a.

Tefillos can be for Shidduchim, health, children, parnassah and all personal requests.

or call 1-718-690-2944

[There is no donation required to give in names for tefillah]

While the tefillah is free, always free, Chazal taught us:

גדולה צדקה שמקרבת את הגאולה

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

