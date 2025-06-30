Ramat Eshkol’s Villas in the Sky. Which One is Yours?

Envision your family gathered on a sweeping terrace as the sun sets over Jerusalem’s ancient walls. Children’s laughter mingles with conversation while you host a Shabbos meal or Sunday BBQ against a panoramic backdrop spanning from the Old City to distant hills. This isn’t just a view — it’s a new perspective on how you experience Yerushalayim.

This is life at ONE PARAN — four extraordinary triplex residences marking the first entirely new construction in Ramat Eshkol in decades.

It is not a renovation. It is a revolution.

Discerning buyers have responded with remarkable enthusiasm since our initial announcement, recognizing what makes these residences unprecedented in Jerusalem’s luxury landscape.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Each triplex embodies chic fashion with Mediterranean warmth — an exclusive collection of limitless views and luxe motifs in a coveted location that’s transforming the community. High-concept design intersects with ultimate comfort, advanced technology, and beauty down to the minutest detail. Your dream home is crafted with only the finest materials and artisanal finishes.

Your exclusive experience begins at the entrance, where glamorous lobbies welcome you home before high-speed Shabbos elevators whisk you upstairs. Private in-home elevators connect three levels of meticulous craftsmanship within each residence. Huge master bedrooms with full en-suite bath and large walk-in closets give you that perfect sanctuary within. Sweepingly large porches extend your living space into the crisp air — the perfect settings to sip coffee in peace, host family and friends or a lively neighborhood simchas beis hashoeva, or relax in your personal spa pool.

Rising above all surrounding buildings, ONE PARAN will be Ramat Eshkol’s iconic landmark. Way beyond a towering structure, it offers you a signature life within each uniquely-designed residence.

Conceived by Amit Mandelkern’s award-winning o2a studio, whose expertise was cultivated at SOM New York and Gehry Partners Los Angeles, ONE PARAN presents an architectural vision respecting Jerusalem’s timeless character while boldly redefining its future. This is a home created for those who appreciate one-of-a-kind concepts, styled to enrich and inspire.

With a dignified nod to convenience but respecting ultimate privacy, an upscale boutique retail area with completely separate entrances will be part of the project. Below ground, two designated parking spaces and private storage await.

ONE PARAN places you at the prestigious nexus of refined living — with the Jerusalem light rail providing effortless access across the city. Ramat Eshkol has evolved into a vibrant Anglo community with Paran Street’s flourishing culinary scene featuring trendy eateries and specialty shops. And you’re within easy walking distance of the Kotel, Maalot Dafna and Arzei Habira, Givat Hamivtar and Geula.

In this pastoral yet central neighborhood, established yet contemporary, you’ll discover a beautiful blend of old and young forming a societal tapestry where everyday life is filled with timeless moments to be shared through generations.

ONE PARAN is developed by Chutzot Yerushalayim, led by Yaakov Lifshitz of the esteemed Neta Lifshitz Group, with financing by Ruby Capital.

ONE PARAN is where four distinct architectural visions are expressed. Which ONE is yours?

For a private appointment, contact us at 1paran.co.il