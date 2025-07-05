Chesed Shel Emes & Tehillim with a Heart By the Tehillim Shliach Levi Piekarski

Over fifteen years ago, I committed to a life-changing mission: reciting the entire Sefer Tehillim every single day.

By the Tehillim Shliach Levi Piekarski

Over fifteen years ago, I committed to a life-changing mission: reciting the entire Sefer Tehillim every single day.

About three years ago, I took it further. I began traveling to kivrei tzaddikim, reciting the entire Tehillim there—especially at the Ohel and at kevarim worldwide—specifically on behalf of those who ask me to daven for them. I’ve even started offering this as a service because I’ve personally witnessed miracles (both for myself and others) through heartfelt Tehillim. You can ask me about them.

How the Matzeivah Project Began

One day, while reciting the entire Tehillim at a kever on a yahrzeit, a Chevra Kadisha member approached me. He was trying to collect funds from the family to repair the kever. That same day, I helped secure the funds — and since then, I’ve arranged the repair of over 250 kevarim.

Right now, I’m working on a deeply meaningful project: repairing dozens of matzeivos of infants and young children, whose resting places deserve the same kavod as anyone else.

Why I’m Asking for Your Help

I’m dedicating myself to this mission for three reasons:

A broken or neglected matzeivah causes pain to the neshama. This is chesed shel emes—true kindness with no expectation of reward.

When I restore a matzeivah, I bring a picture of it into the Ohel when I recite Tehillim. I believe this adds power to the tefillos I say on behalf of others.

Before COVID, my home was open almost year-round to everyone. While our hachnosas orchim has scaled down to family and friends, I continue the same spirit of giving—now through restoring kevarim.

A Story That Shook Me

On 26 Nisan this year, I was finishing Tehillim at a kever on its yahrzeit and driving toward the Ohel when a man approached me, looking for the Monistritcher Rebbe’s kever. I gave him a ride, and on the way, I asked which chassidus he was from. He said Vizhnitz, so I mentioned a nearby kever—Eiga bas Azriel, believed to be connected to Vizhnitz.

Her matzeivah reads:

“Lovely people, I am all alone and left no children. Please light a candle and ask for my neshama. In this zechus, may Hashem bless you to live to see your children and their children in their old age with everything good. Amen.”

After he returned from her kever, he turned to me and said: “I’ve been married for 23 years… and have no children.”

I was speechless. What are the chances? Later, when we arrived at the Monistritcher Rebbe’s kever, he told me that day was his yahrzeit. I replied, “No way—I recently raised funds to repair his Ohel!”

Though I usually only daven at the Rebbe’s Ohel (as a Lubavitcher), I knew in my heart the Rebbe would want me to recite Tehillim and light a candle at Eiga bas Azriel’s kever, and I did.

I turned to the man and said:

“In the zechus of 15 years of daily Tehillim, the hachnosas orchim I’ve done, and every kever I’ve repaired, may your wife become pregnant by Shavuos, and may you hold a child within the year.”

I asked for his and his wife’s names and gave them over in the Ohel. Though I usually offer this as a paid service, I told him, “This one is on me.”

Upon entering the Ohel, I cried my heart out, and begged the Rebbe, “Please show this Yid who’s the Boss and please intercede by HASHEM.

Two weeks later, I called him. He told me he’s been reciting Mishnayos every day since we met.

The Next Kever to Fix – Eiga bas Azriel

Recently, while davening at her kever, people approached me to ask for tefillos—for children, for shidduchim. One woman asked, “Does it help to daven here?”

I answered honestly:

“I don’t know what happened years ago, but I do know that so many people have lit candles and said Tehillim here, her neshama must be soaring. Of course she can help.”

While reciting the full Tehillim at her kever, I noticed her matzeivah is leaning to one side, and the base is buried under the earth.

I said to myself, How can I daven at so many kevarim and not fix hers?

So I took it upon myself to raise the funds to restore it properly. Any extra will go toward other kevarim projects, like the matzeivos for the infants.

Join Me in This Zechus

If this speaks to your heart, I invite you to be a partner in this mitzvah. I will recite the entire Tehillim on your behalf at any kever worldwide.

Chesed Shel Emes. Tehillim from the heart. Kavod for neshamos. Zechus for those who give.

Levi Piekarski 516.474.5846

[email protected]

Or, Click here to WhatsApp me.