Moishy is just 9 months old. He needs emergency heart surgery.

The only doctors who can help are far beyond what his parents can afford.

His father already gave him part of his liver.

Now he cries:

“If I could, I’d give him my heart too… but I can’t.”

$70k is left to reach the treatment he needs

This is pikuach nefesh.

Every donation can save his life.

Donate now