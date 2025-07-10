Want to Help People Sleep Better — and Build a Fulfilling Career While You’re at It?

The Sleep Coach Academy Is Training the Next Generation of Holistic Sleep Coaches—Here’s Why You Should Join

Sleep issues are everywhere—and so is the demand for real solutions.

More than 1 in 4 adults struggles with serious sleep problems. And while the traditional approach has been to medicate or slap on a CPAP, there’s a growing need for professionals who can actually help people get to the root cause of their sleep challenges—naturally, holistically, and effectively.

Enter the Sleep Coach Academy.

Founded by renowned sleep expert Doron Lazarus, the Sleep Coach Academy is quickly becoming the gold standard in integrative sleep education, attracting aspiring healers, wellness practitioners, and passionate individuals from all walks of life.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is doing an amazing job in bringing high-level sleep education to approximate that being received by most sleep doctors!

The program is providing evidence-based information and is truly amazing.

We need more people out there who have this knowledge and have a deep desire to help.”

— Dr. Innessa Donskoy, Sleep Specialist, SCA Advisory Board & Guest Lecturer

WATCH – Program Director Shares How to Jumpstart Your Career in Sleep Coaching

Why Become an Integrative Sleep Coach?

Imagine waking up each morning knowing you’re helping people reclaim their energy, restore their health, and change their lives for the better—while building a meaningful, profitable career on your own terms.

Whether you want to launch your own coaching practice, add a powerful skillset to your existing work in health or education, or simply explore a new path that’s deeply rewarding, the Sleep Coach Academy gives you the tools to succeed.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is a viable option for someone who wants to make a difference and earn profitably in the area of holistic health, even alongside a full family life and a day job.

Covering all the theory of integrative sleep coaching, plus full guidance and support in marketing and setting up your practice, the SCA gives you the entire blueprint for you to finally feel that deep satisfaction of making a real difference and earning well.”

— Nechama Miriam Steinhaus, Business Coach | Sleep Coach Academy

CLICK HERE FOR INSTANT ACCESS – The Full Program Guide for the Sleep Coach Academy

What Makes the SCA So Unique?

● Evidence-based, integrative approach that blends psychology, neuroscience, breathwork, nutrition, and functional medicine.

● Personalized mentorship from Doron Lazarus and a handpicked team of expert faculty.

● Business training and marketing support to help you find your voice, attract clients, and build a thriving private practice.

● Flexible, self-paced learning so you can train on your schedule, from anywhere in the world.

“The Sleep Coach Academy is remarkable in the fact that it tackles every aspect of the mind, body, and breath, and treats each client with a customized approach.

It is a phenomenal experience training under Doron, whose unique talent lies in his incredible ability to reach out to every student.

I highly recommend The Sleep Coach Academy to anyone looking to make a difference in someone’s life.”

— Rochel Greenstein, Program Graduate

WATCH – Program Grad Shares His Experience Training at the Sleep Coach Academy

The World Needs More Sleep Coaches. Maybe One of Them Is You.

Whether you’re a nurse, a therapist, a wellness professional, a teacher—or just someone who cares deeply about helping others—this could be the fulfilling path you’ve been searching for.

Applications are open now.

Schedule a free consultation to learn more and see if becoming a Certified Integrative Sleep Coach is the right next step for you.

Make a difference. Build a career. Help the world sleep again.

Click here to Learn More and Schedule Your Free Career Clarity Session.

Call / Text: +1 347 201 0384

Whatsapp: +1 574 406 3008, or click here.

PS. If you are struggling with sleep or chronic exhaustion yourself and looking for a long term natural solution for restored rest and energy, you can book your own free sleep consultation directly with Program Director and Integrative Sleep Expert, Doron Lazarus today.

