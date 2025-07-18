Yes – There IS a Chance!

“And I found a remedy that it’s possible to be healed with” (Tomer Devorah)

In honor of the 455th yahrtzeit of Rabbi Moshe Cordovero zya”a, author of Tomer Devorah,

whose learning is a segulah for refuah, especially from the well-known machalah.

A special tefillah will take place at the holy tziyun in Tzfas,

led by Maran HaMashgiach HGR’ Chizkiyahu Y. Mishkovsky shlit”a.

It will include a siyum on Tomer Devorah, the ten Mizmorei HaShla”h, and heartfelt prayers for the cholim,

with each name mentioned individually.

🕊️ “To be healthy in mind and body all their days. The healthy should remain healthy, and the sick should be healed.”

After the tefillah, Maran HaMashgiach will sign the

“Certificate of Refuah and Yeshuah” at the kever of the Ramak.

