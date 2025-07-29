Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

For Families in Crisis Twisted Parenting Is the Last Line of Defense

Communicated Content

We’re living through a different kind of churban.

It doesn’t make headlines.

There are no photos. No slogans. Just pain.

Teens and young adults are battling mental illness, addiction, and total disconnection from Yiddishkeit.

They’re suffering in silence.

And their parents are breaking—slowly and painfully.

But there is one organization that’s not looking away.

Twisted Parenting, founded and led by Avi Fishoff, is a lifeline for hundreds of families.

It provides hands-on, day-and-night support for parents of children in severe crisis—long after most people have given up hope.

This isn’t a lecture series.

It’s practical, emotionally grounded, spiritually centered support that saves lives.

This campaign funds that work.

Your donation goes directly toward helping families reconnect with their children and stop the spiral before it’s too late.

The timing is not a coincidence.

We launched this campaign during the Nine Days for a reason.

Because this is the churban of our generation.

And this time, we can do something about it.

Twisted Parenting is doing the work.

Now they need you behind them.

Give today.

Every soul matters.

Every dollar makes a difference.
Click here to donate now and make a difference.




