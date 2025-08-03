Lakewood Reacts to Near Tragedies With Lightning Speed

In Lakewood, New Jersey, two recent incidents of children forgotten in cars ended miraculously, with children saved just in time. In one case, a young child tried to open the wrong car – and his mother gently said, “That’s not our car.” Peering inside, she saw a baby alone in the back seat. She waited over 25 minutes until the baby’s mother returned, screaming when she realized her mistake. A regular, responsible parent – and a moment of forgetfulness that could happen to anyone.

In Rehovot, Israel, a three-year-old boy was found locked in a commercial vehicle after being forgotten overnight. As reported by Israel National News , a man out for a morning walk heard cries and rescued the child. Medics confirmed that a slight rise in temperature could have made the outcome tragic, R”L.

It Only Takes 59 Seconds to Save a Life.

Tragedy can strike in under a minute, C”V. So can action.

Just hours after the Lakewood close call was publicized, CBN News contacted Team Protect, determined to organize a drive using Clever Elly safety devices and get them into as many cars as possible – fast. Within 24 hours, CBN – in conjunction with Chaverim of Lakewood, a generous community member and Team Protect – co-ordinated a massive drive, where cars lined up – see video below – to get a free device that provides reminders and safety tips. Lines of cars stretched for blocks. 2,000 Clever Elly devices were distributed and installed.

Clever Elly is a small plug-in voice reminder developed by Team Protect. Featuring voices from Avraham Fried, Uncle Moishy, and Rabbi YY Jacobson, it reminds parents to check the back seat every time they turn off the car – with built-in child safety tips. No app. No setup. Just plug it in. The device can be requested for free, or sponsored for just $18 at www.59seconds.org

59 Seconds for Sholom is a campaign by Team Protect, spearheaded by Team Protects’ very first parent ambassadors Menachem and Nechama Tauber after they lost their 3-year-old son Sholom A”H in a hot car.

Sholom was just three years old when his life was tragically cut short. He was bright, curious, and full of joy – the kind of child who lit up every room he entered. His accidental passing in a hot car in Miami devastated his family and community, and it became the catalyst for this entire movement. 59 Seconds for Sholom exists so that no other family ever has to experience that kind of heartbreak.

This initiative comes on the heels of tremendous efforts by Yechiel and Shani Diamond, Team Protect ambassadors who have been incredibly effective in helping ensure the Lakewood and surrounding communities do their utmost to prevent these tragedies (which sadly date back 20 years when a mom lost her only child) by getting these devices out to as many families as possible.

A Call to Action:

This isn’t just about Lakewood. This has happened in cities all over the country causing unbearable pain for parents.

That’s why we’re ready to partner with every Rabbi, Rebbetzin, Hatzalah, Chaverim group, school, shul, camp, and community center – and anyone who can help take initiative for their neighborhood – to take action. Even as one individual, you can start a ripple effect by sharing the campaign, creating a team, or simply getting devices into the hands of families who need them. You can host a drive-up distribution like this in your own city. BE”H we’ll help you organize it. We’ll walk you through every step. You can also make a team page and share the link with your community.

Please also share the video, flyers, and safety tips below with your community.

Reach out today: [email protected] or (929) 582-5625.

In memory of שלום ע”ה בן יבלט”א מנחם מענדל הלוי

To donate, sponsor a device, or become a Sholom Leader, visit: www.59seconds.org

Join the 59-Second Challenge. Pledge to protect a child today.

With Deepest Thanks

This lifesaving effort was only possible because people didn’t wait.

Thank you to:

– Chaverim of Lakewood, for their hands-on coordination and support

– The anonymous community sponsor, whose generosity is helping to protect thousands

Teamprotect.org | 59seconds.org | [email protected] | (929) 582-5625