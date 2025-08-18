Queens Community Mourns 13‑Year‑Old Rachel Nisanov in Jet‑Ski Tragedy

Dear Friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of a tragedy that has shaken our community: 13‑year‑old Rachel Aliza Nisanov of Queens has passed away in a jet‐ski accident while visiting Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her beloved sister, 16‑year‑old Aviva Bracha Nisanov, remains in critical condition after undergoing major surgery for internal injuries and broken bones, with an uncertain recovery ahead.

The sisters had traveled to Florida to celebrate Rachel’s graduation when their personal watercraft crashed into a dock on August 12, around 3:30 p.m. Both were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center; sadly, Rachel did not survive. Their father—unable to swim—courageously dove in to save them, sustaining injuries himself. The family’s grief is compounded by mounting medical expenses, funeral arrangements, and the costs involved in bringing Rachel home for burial in Jerusalem.

The Nisanov family, pillars of the Queens Bukharian Jewish community—known for their compassion, leadership, and service—now needs us more than ever.

We have established a crowdfunding fund to help cover:

Medical bills for Aviva’s ongoing treatment and recovery

Funeral and repatriation costs for Rachel

Family support during this unimaginable time

How You Can Help

Donate whatever you can—no amount is too small

Share this message widely to raise awareness

Keep Aviva in your prayers for a full and healing recovery

Thank you for standing with the Nisanov family. Your kindness can bring light in their darkest hour.

With gratitude and hope,

The Nisanov Family





