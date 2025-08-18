Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UK PM Starmer Calls Today “Very Important” for Ending Conflict


UK Prime Minister Starmer”I think today will be seen as a very important day in recent years in relation to a conflict which has gone on for three and a bit years, and so far nobody has been able to bring it to this point — so I thank you for that.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HAGAON HARAV DOV LANDAU: “We Will Not Rest and We Will Not Remain Silent Until Authorities Remove Their Hands From Lomdei Torah”

🚨 Trump Supports Israel’s Plan To Expand War: “Hostages Will Return Only When ‘Hamas Is Destroyed!'”

Israel Hits Back: Expels Australian Reps To PA From The Country

Huckabee Mocks BBC: “Apology For False Gaza Report? The Day Ice Cream Is Served In Hell”

Australia Revokes MK Rothman’s Visa Hours Before Flight; Australian Jews: “Vicious Antisemitism”

Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Netanyahu Advisers Accused of Pocketing $10 Million From Qatar To Shape Anti-Israel Country’s Image

“Reprehensible”: Imperial War Museum Claims Nazis Only Targeted “Observant Jews”

Ex-WaPo Fact-Checker, A Well-Known Hack, Admits He Was “Completely Wrong” on COVID Lab Leak “Debunking”

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges U.N. Agencies Blocking Gaza Aid, Misusing U.S. Funds to Benefit Hamas

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network