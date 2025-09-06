Eliminated: Terrorist Who Bragged About Murdering 10 Jews With “His Bare Hands” On Oct. 7

The evil Gazan terrorist who boasted of murdering 10 Jews “with his own hands” during the October 7 massacre was eliminated in an IDF airstrike in Gaza on Thursday, Gazan media reported on Shabbos.

According to the reports, Mahmoud Afana was killed in an airstrike in Deir al-Balah.

Afana’s disturbing conversation in which he boasted about the murders was publicized two and a half weeks after the massacre by then-Foreign Minister Eli Cohen at a UN Security Council discussion.

In a call he made from the phone of one of the victims, Afana was heard saying to his father, “I’m talking to you from a Jewish woman’s phone. I killed her and her husband, with my own hands. I killed 10.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Afana told his father he was speaking from Kibbutz Mefalsim. “Open my WhatsApp now and see all those killed. Look how many I killed with my own hands. Your son killed Jews! I’m calling you on WhatsApp; open the phone, go. Put Mother on.”

Mother says, “Oh my son, G-d bless you!”

“I swear, 10 with my own two hands, Mother. I killed ten with my own hands.”

His mother said, “I wish I were with you.” Afana replied, “Mother, your son is a hero.”

His brother then joined the conversation, asking, “You killed 10?” Afana confirmed, “Yes, I killed 10, I swear.”

His brother urged him to return to Gaza, to which Afana replied, “Return? There’s no return. It’s either death or victory. How can I return? Open WhatsApp, and see how many are dead. How I killed them with my own hands.”

During Cohen’s speech at the session, he said, “October 7 will be remembered in history as no less than a cruel massacre; it is a day when the whole world was awakened against extremism. More than 1,500 Hamas and Jihad terrorists infiltrated Israel with cruelty reminiscent of ISIS, murdering more than 1,400 children, babies, women and men, and wounding over 4,000.”

Cohen added, “They went from house to house, massacred entire families. People in their beds, in the streets, on the way to the synagogue. Burned them alive. Danced and sang on bodies. You weren’t there; you didn’t see the horror. Think of the innocent people who just woke up on a Saturday morning; so many of them have not yet been brought to burial. This massacre will be remembered in history as a terrible act worse than ISIS; Hamas are the new Nazis.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)