Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Once-a-Year ArtScroll All-Hebrew Sale Is Here!

Communicated Content

Back by popular demand! ArtScroll proudly presents our Once-a-Year All-Hebrew Sale — offering major savings on our extensive collection of all-Hebrew seforim. Whether you’re restocking a shul library, enhancing your school collection, or building your own home shelves, this rare event is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

Unprecedented Savings on Timeless Classics
From now through Monday, September 8th, enjoy discounted pricing on a wide array of all-Hebrew:
  • Siddurim – including beloved editions like the Yitzchok Yair siddur
  • Chumashim – such as the classic blue Jaffa Chumash
  • Mikraos Gedolos – available in individual volumes or complete sets
These foundational titles are must-haves for any serious seforim collection and are now available at the lowest prices of the year!

Perfect for Shuls, Schools, and Gifting
Need to refresh your shul’s collection of well-used seforim? Looking for the ideal bar mitzvah gift or a lasting tribute? This sale includes:
  • All-Hebrew editions for Women and Sephardic communities
  • Beautiful hand-tooled leather bindings
  • Optional custom gold-stamping for a personal or organizational touch
  • The ALL-NEW mid-size Mikraos Gedolos Tanach Set, now available at discounted rates — the ultimate in meaningful, next-level gifting.
Limited Time • Free Shipping

Get free shipping anywhere in the USA on orders over $49. But hurry—this sale ends Monday, September 8th!

Shop at your local Hebrew bookseller, visit ArtScroll.com or call 1-800-MESORAH (637-6724) to place your order.

Don’t miss out on this once-a-year celebration of all-Hebrew ArtScroll classics!



Popular Posts

HAGAON HARAV DOV LANDAU: “We Will Not Rest and We Will Not Remain Silent Until Authorities Remove Their Hands From Lomdei Torah”

🚨 Trump Supports Israel’s Plan To Expand War: “Hostages Will Return Only When ‘Hamas Is Destroyed!'”

Israel Hits Back: Expels Australian Reps To PA From The Country

Huckabee Mocks BBC: “Apology For False Gaza Report? The Day Ice Cream Is Served In Hell”

Australia Revokes MK Rothman’s Visa Hours Before Flight; Australian Jews: “Vicious Antisemitism”

Hostage Rally in Tel Aviv Erupts Into Clashes Outside Likud Headquarters

Netanyahu Advisers Accused of Pocketing $10 Million From Qatar To Shape Anti-Israel Country’s Image

“Reprehensible”: Imperial War Museum Claims Nazis Only Targeted “Observant Jews”

Ex-WaPo Fact-Checker, A Well-Known Hack, Admits He Was “Completely Wrong” on COVID Lab Leak “Debunking”

BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges U.N. Agencies Blocking Gaza Aid, Misusing U.S. Funds to Benefit Hamas

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network