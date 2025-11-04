ZAKA announces star studded concert to take place in New Jersey



ZAKA Search and Rescue will mark 35 years on the frontlines of Chessed with a benefit concert on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Newark Symphony Hall.

Hosted by MeaningfulMinute’s Nachi Gordon, the evening will open with a comedy set by Dovie Neuburger and features an all-star lineup including Avraham Fried, Benny Friedman, Shulem Lemmer, Itzik Dadya and Shalsheles, with music by Freilach.

The concert marks ZAKA’s 35th year of compassion, courage and commitment while honoring the thousands of volunteers who have responded to tragedy with faith and dignity. From terror attacks and natural disasters to crises across the globe, ZAKA’s 4,000 trained volunteers operate around the clock to aid the living, provide dignity to those who have passed and bring comfort to the brokenhearted.

“This concert is more than a celebration, it’s a tribute to 35 years of ZAKA’s holy work,” said ZAKA CEO Dubi Weissenstern. “Since our founding, our incredible volunteers have consistently gone toward pain so others can find comfort. They bring light and dignity where there is otherwise chaos and loss. This event honors their courage and every supporter who helps sustain it.”

Founded in the early 1990s, ZAKA has grown into a world-renowned humanitarian organization, working alongside police, medical and rescue services in Israel and deploying internationally when disaster strikes. October 7, 2023, underscored the depth of ZAKA’s mission. When terror struck Israel, ZAKA’s volunteers were among the first to arrive at massacre sites in southern Israel, working with police and forensic teams to recover victims and preserve their dignity. Since then, these teams have continued to respond as rockets, missiles and drones from Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran fell across Israel.

“Thirty-five years is not just an anniversary, it’s a responsibility,” said ZAKA’s U.S. Executive Director Moshe Rozenberg. “Our volunteers stand ready every day because the need never ends. Through unity, music and faith, we can continue to empower ZAKA’s amazing volunteers to continue to bring comfort to those who suffer, in Israel and across the globe.”

Now in its second year, the ZAKA concert has quickly become a highlight in the Jewish communal calendar, uniting generations in music and meaning. With Avraham Fried’s timeless energy, Benny Friedman’s uplifting power, Shulem Lemmer’s soulful vocals, Itzik Dadya’s emotion and the rich harmonies of Shalsheles, all backed by the Freilach, the evening promises inspiration, joy and purpose.

Funds raised will directly support ZAKA’s lifesaving operations across Israel and worldwide. From search and rescue to rapid medical response and international disaster relief, ZAKA’s teams bring professionalism and compassion wherever they are needed most.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at https://t.ly/ZAKA/ywn