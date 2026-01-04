The Rosh Yeshiva Speaks: Harav Aviezer Piltz Shlit”a on Keren Olam Hatorah

What would Klal Yisroel look like without any Bnei Torah? This is the question Harav Eliezer Piltz shlit”a, the renowned rosh yeshiva of Tifrach, warns us we don’t ever want to have to answer.

Not having bnei Torah would be unbearable for Klal Yisroel, Rav Piltz says, adding that those who have true daas and understand what has real value know that supporting Torah now is supporting the future of the Am Hashem.

