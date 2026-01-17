Advertise
Win a $43,500 Hublot Watch For As Low As $1 — and Change a Life!

Spin to reveal your ticket price — your ticket can be as low as $1! ($1–$399) Only 399 tickets available.

In memory of R’ Mendy Rosenberg z”l, a devoted Hatzolah member who inspired Klal Yisrael through years of ALS.

Proceeds support families facing ALS and serious illness.

Why This Raffle? R’ Mendy Rosenberg z”l was a devoted Hatzolah member who saved lives and helped thousands. After being diagnosed with ALS, he endured years of suffering — yet still completed the entire Shas, inspiring Klal Yisrael with his strength and faith. He left behind his wife and five children.

Mendy’s Legacy Fund helps families facing ALS and serious illness cover basic living expenses, allowing them to focus on dignity, care, and time together.

By entering this raffle, you’re supporting this vital mission — and have a chance to win a Hublot Spirit of Big Bang 18k King Gold watch (Worth $43,500!!).

