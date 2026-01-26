Advertise
WATCH: A 10-Second Habit That Makes You See Hashem Everywhere

Communicated Content
Did you ever realize that most of the good in your life slips by unnoticed?
 Small wins. Big saves. Tiny moments that show He’s with you.
 And then what happens?
 We forget.

Like…
 • The bus that waited.
 • The appointment that suddenly opened.
 • The friend who texted at the perfect second.
 • The challah that rose anyway.
 • The doctor who said, “Everything looks good.”

Yet Hashem keeps giving.

HoduLashem invites you to notice it. Build your emunah.
 Capture the good. Build your proof.
 Write it. File it. HoduLashem.

📱 Grab the app or go online — your daily Hodu moment is one tap away.
HoduLashem.org

 

