Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

URGENT – Save Baby Milcha 🚨

Communicated Content

🚨 URGENT – Please Help Save Baby Milcha 🚨

 

Milcha is only 2 months old and is fighting a severe liver disease that is threatening her life.

 

Doctors have told her parents that her only chance to survive is urgent, advanced treatment abroad. The costs are overwhelming, and her family cannot do this alone.

 

Her mother, Feiga Tehila, is begging for help to save her baby girl.

 

Every donation helps give Milcha another chance to live.

Even sharing this message can help reach someone who can save her.

 

Please don’t ignore this. A baby’s life is at stake. 💔

 

👉 Donate and help save Milcha:

https://go.aloviakids.org/bn688nx1?utm_source=jag8.2at

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“We Will Not Disarm”: Hamas Defies U.S. and Israel, Vows to Keep Weapons and Reject Outside Rule

Israel Police Refuse to Probe Cops Who Left 40 Chareidim Stranded In Isolated Area At Night

Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israel Warns U.S. It May Strike Iran Alone Over Ballistic Missile Threat If Trump Declines To Act

Tragedy Near Ofakim: 5-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Hit By Car & Killed

HaRav Avraham Deri Is Elected As Rav Of Be’er Sheva

Khomeini Grandson Issues Chilling Threats Against Israel And U.S. In Lebanese TV Interview

German Antisemitism: Alarming Letter Containing Bullet Sent To Munich’s Jewish Kehilla

Top Israeli Officials Warn: Iranian Missiles Pose A Direct Threat To European Cities

Protests Erupt After Newlywed Avreich Is Arrested and Handed Over to Military Police