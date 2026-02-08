Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shasathon Live Siyum Celebration – STARTING 6:45PM – Watch Live

Communicated Content

Shasathon Live Siyum Celebration starting 6:45pm

Today, over six hundred Lomdim joined together with one voice to complete Shas, channeling the power of Torah to give new life to couples still dreaming, still hoping, still waiting…

 
Watch the inspiring Hadran by
Harav Elya Brudny שליט”א
חבר מועצת גדולי התורה בארה״ב וראש ישיבת מיר
 
Inspiring Musical Presentation by
Yonatan and Aron Razel
 
 

Today, over six hundred Lomdim joined together with one voice to complete Shas, channeling the power of Torah to give new life to couples still dreaming, still hoping, still waiting…

 
Watch the inspiring Hadran by
Harav Elya Brudny שליט”א
חבר מועצת גדולי התורה בארה״ב וראש ישיבת מיר
 
Inspiring Musical Presentation by
Yonatan and Aron Razel
 
 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When “Order” Comes at the Cost of a Bochur’s Future [NEW LAKEWOOD MESIVTA FARHER PROCESS]

2nd Arrest In Less Than 24 Hours: Ben Torah Detained in Be’er Ya’akov

“We Will Pay,” Savannah Guthrie Says In Desperate Plea To Her Mother’s Potential Kidnappers

“We Will Not Surrender”: Tehran Dares Washington Over Nuclear Program

WAR PROFITEERING: El Al Faces Record $39 Million Fine for “Excessive” Price-Gouging After Oct. 7

“We Will Not Disarm”: Hamas Defies U.S. and Israel, Vows to Keep Weapons and Reject Outside Rule

Israel Police Refuse to Probe Cops Who Left 40 Chareidim Stranded In Isolated Area At Night

Israeli Fighter Jets Escort Wizz Air Flight To Tel Aviv After Midair Security Scare

Israel Warns U.S. It May Strike Iran Alone Over Ballistic Missile Threat If Trump Declines To Act

Tragedy Near Ofakim: 5-Year-Old Chareidi Boy Hit By Car & Killed