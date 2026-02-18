WE KNEAD YOU! Yad Batya’s Great Kallah Bake Auction IS LIVE!

Advertise
For 38 years, Yad Batya L’Kallah has helped 28,000+  brides begin their marriages with dignity and calm.  

We knead you.

Through our annual auction and your community gatherings, compassion is turned into action. 

Let’s rise together. 

Every ticket and contribution helps a kallah walk down to her chuppah with confidence — not worry.

Participants are entered to win one of 50 incredible prizes, including:

  • A Family Trip to Israel and other luxury vacations

  • $15,000 Cash and additional cash prizes

  • A Rolex and upscale shopping sprees

  • Jewelry, wigs and more

The final drawing will take place on February 24, 2026.

Join us as the strands of compassion, chesed, and dignity are braided together — for every Kallah.

For ticket purchases and more info: https://auction.yadbatya.org/?utm_source=article&utm_medium=ywn


Established in memory of:
בתיה רחל ע״ה בת ר׳ משה יוסף זקהיים נ״י

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

 

