🚨 URGENT — Please Help Save Tom (10) 🚨
https://go.aloviakids.org/tom?utm_source=jag15
Tom is only 10 years old and battling a severe epilepsy-related neurological condition.
Each seizure risks irreversible damage and could take away his ability to function and develop.
Doctors in Israel can only monitor him — there is no advanced treatment available there.
Tom’s only real chance is a treatment plan abroad at Swiss Medic Hospital (Serbia):
🧬 Stem cell therapy + 🩺 intensive rehabilitation.
💰 Each treatment cycle starts at $14,000 (not including flights, lodging, and ongoing therapy).
🎯 We are raising $100,000 to cover Tom’s full treatment plan.
I’m Anna, Tom’s mom. I’m begging you — please help us give Tom a chance.
Even sharing this message can reach someone who can save him.
🙏 Please don’t ignore this. A child’s future is at stake.
👉 Donate to help Tom:
