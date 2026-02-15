Advertise
Communicated Content

🚨 URGENT — Please Help Save Tom (10) 🚨

https://go.aloviakids.org/tom?utm_source=jag15

Tom is only 10 years old and battling a severe epilepsy-related neurological condition.

Each seizure risks irreversible damage and could take away his ability to function and develop.

 

Doctors in Israel can only monitor him — there is no advanced treatment available there.

Tom’s only real chance is a treatment plan abroad at Swiss Medic Hospital (Serbia):

🧬 Stem cell therapy + 🩺 intensive rehabilitation.

 

💰 Each treatment cycle starts at $14,000 (not including flights, lodging, and ongoing therapy).

🎯 We are raising $100,000 to cover Tom’s full treatment plan.

 

I’m Anna, Tom’s mom. I’m begging you — please help us give Tom a chance.

Even sharing this message can reach someone who can save him.

 

🙏 Please don’t ignore this. A child’s future is at stake.

👉 Donate to help Tom:

https://go.aloviakids.org/tom?utm_source=jag15

 

