Introducing Pesach Secrets from Batya’s Kitchen: The Ultimate Guide to a Calm, Elegant, and Delicious Yom Tov

For nearly two decades, Batya Kahan — the visionary behind the acclaimed Batya’s Kitchen — has transformed the way families experience Pesach. With her signature blend of elevated flavor, meticulous standards, and heartfelt hospitality, Batya has helped thousands of families serve gourmet, homestyle Yom Tov meals with confidence and grace.

Now, for the very first time, she opens her kitchen to the public.

Pesach Secrets from Batya’s Kitchen is Batya Kahan’s highly anticipated debut cookbook — and it is so much more than a collection of recipes. It is a complete Pesach companion, designed to guide you through every stage of Yom Tov preparation with clarity, organization, and calm.

Over 150 Timeless, Gluten-Free, Non-Gebrokts Recipes

Inside this extraordinary volume, you’ll discover more than 150 refined, gluten-free, non-gebrokts recipes — each crafted with care and backed by over 18 years of Pesach expertise. From beloved family classics to fresh, innovative creations, every dish reflects Batya’s elevated style and commitment to foolproof results.

Her recipes are celebrated for their:

Beautiful presentation

Freezer-friendly brilliance

Reliable, repeatable success

Whether you’re hosting a small Yom Tov meal or a full Seder for a crowd, these recipes are designed to work, every time.

More Than a Cookbook — A Complete Pesach System

What truly sets Pesach Secrets apart is its practical, make-ahead approach. Batya understands that Pesach is not just about cooking — it’s about managing time, energy, and expectations during one of the busiest weeks of the year.

That’s why this book includes: Checklists, timelines, and prep plans

Thoughtfully structured to help you stay organized, ahead of schedule, and stress-free.

A comprehensive shopping and label-reading guide

Including how to confidently navigate imported Kosher for Pesach labels.

The Batya Freeze Code

A step-by-step system teaching you how to properly freeze, store, and reheat dishes so they taste freshly made.

Plating and presentation guidance

Transform your Yom Tov table with elegance and intention.

Traveling-with-food tips

Pack like a pro for hotel stays, family visits, or Yom Tov away from home.

Throughout the book, Batya’s practical “make-ahead magic” ensures you can focus on what truly matters — meaningful moments around your Yom Tov table.

Bringing Calm and Confidence Back to Pesach

Batya’s Pesach dishes have already earned a treasured place in Jewish homes across the globe. With Pesach Secrets, she shares not only her most beloved recipes, but also the systems, organization, and mindset that allow Pesach to feel doable, stress-free, and absolutely delicious.

Thoughtful, inspiring, and beautifully written, this remarkable guide blends culinary artistry with real-life practicality — empowering every home cook, from beginner to seasoned, to host with serenity and joy.

Whether you’re preparing your first Seder or your thirtieth, Pesach Secrets from Batya’s Kitchen is destined to become a year-after-year staple in Jewish kitchens everywhere.