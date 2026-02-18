Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

*This Sunday: *Top Israeli hockey teams compete for cup game in NY*

Communicated Content

For those not in the sports world, sports has transitioned and evolved within Israel. Leagues have hosted players and athletes from all over the world, of all religions, cultures, and backgrounds. Hockey is no different. And this Sunday, the NY Islanders hockey team is proud to welcome Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for their USA Challenge cup game on Sunday, while the team is out for the mid-season Olympic break.

Last season’s game had sold out of all ticket availability, with Jewish, Israel and Hockey supporters of all kinds, including all religions attending the game, with the overwhelming majority from the Jewish NY community.

Jerusalem vs. Tel Aviv, *This Sunday, February 22, 2026, 5:00PM, at UBS Arena*, home of the NY Islanders.

🎟 Sports fans- this is a must attend event! For *tickets*, one of our hockey fan readers has tipped us off with *promo code YHTGTR*
-*here’s how to book tickets*: https://bit.ly/IEHLYWNarticle


🇮🇱 On an even further interesting story, JM in the AM show host Nachum Segal had interviewed Marc Brunengraber, commissioner of the IEHL, who described how many players, who aren’t Jewish or any connection to Judaism, have played in the league for a season, and upon returning to their home towns have spoken high praises about the people and culture of Israel, and how wonderful their season experience was to play there; and have become ambassadors of the Jewish nation in Israel around their hometowns. In times like this, news of that caliber is amazing to listen to.

👥 Group outings (19+) could reach out to the league directly: [email protected]


Check out last season’s cup highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwNWfWWgkEw

Hockey Rivalries are best with some punches thrown, check out the fight as well!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S90nSBmAa0I&t=10097s

Welcome back to UBS Arena:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lur5VWR5Oo

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 IDF’s Home Front Command On High Alert As Tensions Grow

Israel-Hating Tucker Carlson Flies To Jewish State For Interview With Mike Huckabee, Refuses To Even Leave Airport

Paratrooper Soldier Killed In Friendly Fire Incident In Gaza

REPORT: Prolonged War With Iran Is Imminent, To Be Waged Together With Israel

Ex-IDF Intel Chief: “I Wouldn’t Fly In Next Few Days; Smotrich: “No Need To Cancel Plans”

Women Of The Wall Escalate Rosh Chodesh Provocation, Endanger Lives [Videos]

LAKEWOOD: Bnos Penina Girls School Suspends All Classes Amid Severe Tuition Payment Shortfall

Lebanese Security Forces Detain Suspected Israeli Spy After Months-Long Probe

INTERESTING KASHRUS ALERT: Lakewood’s KCL Warns Public Against Using Instacart for Certain Kosher Purchases

Trial Set To Begin in 2023 Death of Jewish Protester After Israel Rally Clash In California