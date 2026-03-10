Advertise
Endless opportunities for you now- and in the future

Communicated Content

Open House: Wednesday, March 11 7:30 PM

PCS/ FDU Master’s in Accounting + CPA-Since 2005

 

Endless opportunities for you now- and in the future

 

Ranked among:

Best Master’s in Accounting

Best Universities

 

PCS Placement Advantage:

  • 98% employment rate!
  • 8 placement coordinators
  • Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

 

Some graduates of this course are earning 250k+

 

Serving: New York, New Jersey, and remote option

 

Open House: March 11 7:30 PM

In person at:

PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood. 

Remote: 

Click link to register

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z87fnds_RzWc2gKh4WrZOQ 

 

 

For more information:

Men:  [email protected] 732-905-9700 x 665

Women: [email protected]   732-367-1500 

Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org

