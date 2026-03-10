Open House: Wednesday, March 11 7:30 PM

PCS/ FDU Master’s in Accounting + CPA-Since 2005

Endless opportunities for you now- and in the future

Ranked among:

Best Master’s in Accounting

Best Universities

PCS Placement Advantage:

98% employment rate!

8 placement coordinators

Decades of relationships with 100s of firms

Some graduates of this course are earning 250k+

Serving: New York, New Jersey, and remote option

In person at:

PCS, 1771 Madison Ave. Executive Center, Lakewood.

Remote:

Click link to register

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/z87fnds_RzWc2gKh4WrZOQ

For more information:

Men: [email protected] 732-905-9700 x 665

Women: [email protected] 732-367-1500

Visit our website: www.pcsnynj.org