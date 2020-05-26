Sponsored Content









Imagine a Jew who has never heard of Shavuos. There are thousands in New York City alone. This reality is shattering for the future of the Jewish people. Enter Emet Outreach. For the past 16 years, this dynamic, Queens-based kiruv organization has been on the spiritual frontlines — helping unaffiliated Jews reconnect with Judaism, embrace Torah and mitzvos and ultimately build strong Jewish families. Emet offers multifaceted programming to guide and support individuals through every stage of their religious journey. Initiatives start at the college level and continue with young professionals and young couples.

Right now, Emet is in the final stretch of a critical Charidy campaign to continue their life-changing, transformative work. At Emet, Matan Torah is happening in real-time each and every day. Thanks to the solid relationships and guidance from Emet’s dedicated staff, thousands of young adults, who grew up with limited Jewish background, are receiving daily spiritual direction and embracing a Torah lifestyle. Most notably, at Emet a true Torah education transcends challenges. Over the past few months, Emet’s educators quickly transitioned their college fellowships, men’s Beit Midrash program and women’s seminary classes to virtual seminars. They expanded their offerings to provide the larger community with uplifting, informative and relevant classes. Since March, Emet has reached more than 850 students each week and has hosted an astounding 230 Zoom Torah classes. And the numbers grow daily…

Emet’s Charidy campaign is designed to showcase the “Real Emet,” and allow the community to experience the organization first-hand with three evenings of inspiring and entertaining programming – livestreamed from Kaykov Media Studios. During the first two evenings, viewers were enthralled by words of Torah from Rabbi Eli Mansour, Rabbi YY Jacobson and other Emet educators. There were also amazing musical performances by Avi Perets and DJ Alex and a fun gameshow. Most importantly, there were uplifting interviews with Emet students about the transformative impact Emet has had on their lives. Tonight, Gad Elbaz will bring his world-renowned vocals to Emet’s stage at 8 p.m., and Charlie Harary will provide words of inspiration at 10 p.m.

“At Emet, we are one family. Our devoted staff are committed to providing unaffiliated young adults with the spiritual tools and Jewish foundation to guide them through life and ensure the Jewish future,” said Rabbi Akiva Rutenberg, Emet Co-founder and Director. “With G-d’s help, and the support of Klal Yisroel, we will continue to empower our students with the education and love for Judaism to remain strong in their observance.” Charidy.com/emet

Matan Torah demonstrates the power of achdus – where the Jewish people unified and acted as 1 person, 1 heart and 1 community. Today, you can make a difference and help ensure that Torah is eternalized for ALL Jews. Take a quick moment and CLICK HERE to experience Emet and learn more about this impactful organization.

Emet would like to thank the many corporate sponsors of this campaign, including Caring Professionals. Caring Professionals, a leading home healthcare company servicing the five boroughs of New York City, is committed to providing professional and compassionate home health aides to treat every patient and family with dignity. Caringprofessionals.com/emet







