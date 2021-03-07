BDE: Principal Of Israeli High School, Age 45, Dies Of COVID

Mrs. Devorah Broiner, a’h, passed away of the coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer on Motzei Shabbos at the age of 45.

The nifteres, a resident of Bnei Brak and a mother of eight, was the principal of a Chassidish high school for girls in Ganei Hadar in Petach Tikvah.

She began to feel unwell about a month and a half ago and tested positive for COVID-19. She was hospitalized after she began experiencing breathing difficulties but her condition continued to deteriorate and she was sedated and ventilated and attached to an ECMO machine.

Her family members told Kikar H’Shabbos that she had no preexisting medical issues and she wasn’t in any high-risk group for the coronavirus.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)