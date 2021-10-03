BDE: Within 24 Hrs: Three Chabad Chassidim In Their 40s Die Of COVID

The Chabad community in Israel is reeling from the deaths of three members of its community from COVID complications within 24 hours.

The chashuve avreich Reb Yosef Chaim Shlomo Meyerson, z’l, of Neve Yaakov was niftar on Shabbos at the age of 45.

Reb Meyerson studied during the 1990s at the Chabad Yeshivah in the Marina Roscha shul in Moscow. He then made aliyah and studied at Yeshivas Mercaz Gutnick, where he was certified as a sofer stam and learned the practice of milah. He served as a mohel for the Bris Yosef Yitzchak organization for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife, son, and mother.

Over a decade ago, the niftar underwent a kidney transplant in the US. Sadly, he was niftar after he contracted the coronavirus and developed complications.

Reb Shlomo Langer, z’l, a chashuve member of the Chabad community in Ramat Aviv, was niftar shortly before Shabbos at the age of 49.

He was known as a ba’al chessed with a giant heart and a ben Torah. He authored a sefer on Parshas HaShavua called Luchos Cheirus.

He contracted the coronavirus shortly before Rosh Hashanah and his condition quickly deteriorated and he was sedated and ventilated. He was not vaccinated against COVID.

Reb Yaakov Zlouf, z’l, of Netanya, was niftar of the coronavirus on Sunday at the age of 48.

He became close to Yiddishkeit while living in Rishon L’Tzion and was one of the first ba’alei teshuva in the local Chabad house. He became a devoted Chabad chassid and after he moved to Netanya was very active in the operation of the Beis Chabad in north Netanyahu. His friends say that he wasn’t vaccinated.

He contracted the coronavirus and after his condition deteriorated, he was sedated and ventilated for an extended period of time before he was niftar.

He left behind a wife and four children.

Yehi Zichram Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)