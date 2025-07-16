FM Sa’ar Decries Hypocrisy Of International Community’s Silence On Massacre In Syria

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday slammed the silence of the international community on the atrocities perpetrated against the Druze in Syria in recent days by Syrian regime forces.

“We see a recurring phenomenon of persecution of minorities in Syria, to the point of massacres and pogroms in Syria,” he said. “Sometimes it’s the regime’s forces, sometimes the jihadist militias, and usually it’s both.”

“There are very difficult images from southern Syria today of the humiliation and murder of civilians. What else needs to happen for the international community to speak out? What more are they waiting for?”

Earlier on Wednesday, Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, who on Tuesday called for the elimination of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, published harrowing videos of atrocities on Wednesday and commented, “The Islamo-Nazis of Al-Sharaa are forcing their victims to bark like dogs before murdering them. This is the October 7th of the Druze minority in Syria, and it’s simply astonishing to witness the total silence of Western leadership.”

“Where is Emmanuel Macron? Where are the TV anchors who spend 24/7 obsessing over the Palestinians? Where are António Guterres and Francesca Albanese, those tireless champions of human rights—suddenly nowhere to be found?”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)