JACKSON, NJ: Lightning Strike at Jackson Archery Club Leaves One Dead, At Least 14 Hospitalized

A lightning strike at the Black Knight Bow Benders archery club in Jackson has left one person dead and at least 14 others hospitalized in a mass casualty incident that unfolded just after 7:00 PM Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred during what was believed to be a routine evening at the outdoor facility, when a bolt of lightning reportedly struck a group of people gathered at the archery range. Initial reports indicated seven victims, but the number quickly grew as first responders assessed the scope of the emergency.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found multiple individuals injured, including at least two who were unconscious. One patient required CPR at the scene and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Hatzolah of Central Jersey was called to the scene to provide mutual aid.

Officials soon reported that several patients were being transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (MMCSC) in Lakewood, while at least two others were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC). A pediatric patient was also among the injured and was hospitalized.

A 61-year-old man succumbed to his injuries shortly after being struck. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

In total, at least 14 patients were transported to area hospitals as emergency services from Jackson, Lakewood, and surrounding municipalities launched a full-scale mutual aid response. The Jackson Township Office of Emergency Management coordinated with regional agencies to manage the high-casualty event.

The archery club has not yet issued a public statement, and officials are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the lightning strike.