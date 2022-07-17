LIVESTREAM OF LEVAYA: Sudden Petira Of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Yehuda Levine Zt”L, Rosh Yeshiva Telshe Chicago

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Yehuda Levin ZT”L, the Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe Chicago. He was 63.

The Rosh Yeshiva spent Shabbos as normal, and delivered a firery Drasha by Shalosh Seudos to the Bochrim. He then Davened Maariv and walked home. After arriving home he suffered a massive heart attack. Chicago Hatzolah Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he was tragically Niftar.

His Petira sent shockwaves through the Olam Hatorah, as a young vibrant Gadol Batorah and major Rosh Yeshiva had been taken so suddenly from this world at such a young age.

He was the son of Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Chaim Levin ZT”L, the previous Rosh Yeshiva of Telshe Chicago, who was Niftar 4 years ago.

The Levaya will be held on Sunday morning at the Telshe Chicago Yeshiva at 10:00AM. A Levaya will be held on Sunday afternoon at 6:00PM in Lakewood at BMG. The Kevura will be in Bnei Brak.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes….

