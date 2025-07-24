MAILBAG: Sleepaway Camps Should ADD A One-Time $750 Fee And Spare Everyone A Mountain Of Agmas Nefesh

I just got home after dropping off my son at sleepaway camp for the first time. Like so many other parents this time of year, we’re excited for the incredible memories, friendships, and growth that lie ahead for him. But as I unpack my own emotional and logistical exhaustion, I have a proposal that I believe could save every parent hours of stress and hundreds of dollars, while making camp life easier for everyone involved.

Here it is: every camp should add a mandatory $750 fee to the tuition. Yes, mandatory. What would that cover? Everything. I mean everything beyond basic clothing. Transportation, luggage handling, tips, shampoo, linens, towels, cereal, drinks—the whole chaotic checklist that currently sends parents into a pre-camp frenzy.

Camps would not only simplify life for parents—they’d also come out ahead financially. Linens and towels can be reused each year. The waste of unopened toiletries, barely touched cereals, and forgotten drawer sets would finally end. Instead of stuffing buses with second and third duffels, each camper could show up with one suitcase and be done with it.

This would level the playing field for out-of-town families who spend massive amounts just trying to match what local kids bring. Baggage fees, delivery logistics, Amazon boxes arriving by the dozen—gone. Tips would be standardized and fair, eliminating the awkward guesswork and inequity that plagues end-of-summer envelopes. And most importantly, it would end the “labeling Olympics” that so many parents dread.

Now, while we’re at it, let’s talk about Visiting Day—and let me be clear: it needs to go.

Visiting Day may sound warm and nostalgic, but for many families it’s a painful reminder of what they can’t provide. For children who’ve lost a parent, whose parents are divorced, or whose families simply live far away, Visiting Day is isolating and heartbreaking. It also disrupts the emotional rhythm of camp, often reintroducing homesickness just when kids are finally settling in.

Let the kids enjoy the magic of camp uninterrupted. No care packages. No parental appearances. Just letters, maybe a scheduled phone call, and the freedom to be fully present in a summer that’s supposed to be theirs.

To the camps: this change is not only doable—it’s a win-win. You’ll make more money. Parents will thank you. Counselors will benefit. And most importantly, every camper will start on equal footing, free to focus on friends, growth, and fun—not gear, gifts, or goodie bags.

Signed,

Y.F.

