Israeli Police Open Community Assistance Center for Chareidim in Yerushalayim





Israel’s police have opened a community assistance and services center for Chareidim in Yerushalayim, the first of its kind in the country. A number of Chareidi officers will be serving at the center and one of them is a Chassidish Yiddish speaker.

Commander of the Yerushalayim area for the police, Deputy Commissioner Doron Yadid, visited the center on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the police, the center was opened as part of a long-term strategic plan in order to strengthen the connection between the police and the Chareidi community and in an effort to provide better serve the Chareidi communities inside the regional auspices of the Yerushalayim branches.

The police said that the goal of the center is to encourage the Chareidi population to share with the police issues that are bothering them, with an emphasis on illegal actions that take place inside the community so that the police can prevent them from occurring.

Commanding the center is Superintendent Yigal Yakobov. The police also said that due to their extensive experience in dealing with criminal activities inside the Chareidi community, they have developed a system that will allow for the execution of justice and law enforcement with minimum damage being done to the community as a whole.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








