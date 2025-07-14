Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY”D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed, One Officer Seriously Wounded in Jabaliya Tank Incident


The IDF has announced the deaths of three soldiers and the serious injury of an officer during heavy fighting in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza earlier today.

The incident occurred around noon and involved a tank belonging to the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion. The IDF initially believed the tank had been struck by RPG fire launched by Hamas. However, the military now suspects the explosion may have been caused by a malfunctioning shell that detonated inside the turret.

The fallen soldiers were identified as:

  • Staff Sgt. Shoham Menachem hy”d, 21, of Yardena
  • Sgt. Shlomo Yakir Shrem hy”d, 20, of Efrat
  • Sgt. Yuliy Faktor hy”d, 19, of Rishon Lezion

All three served in the same battalion and were taking part in the IDF’s ongoing ground operations against Hamas and other terror groups entrenched in Gaza.

The wounded officer was evacuated to an Israeli hospital in serious condition. His family has been notified.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



