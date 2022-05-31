Rav Gershon Edelstein Investiture of Four Gedolei Torah

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

After Rav Elyashiv zatzal was Niftar, Rav Shteinman, Rav Shmuel Wosner and Rav Nissim Karelitz, Maran HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky zatzal and lbc”l Maran HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein shlita, were designated as the leaders of Lithuanian Torah leadership as per Rav Elyashiv zt”l’s directive. However, after the passing of Rav Chaim zt”l, only Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita remained.

Six months ago, Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita added a number of Roshei Yeshiva to the leadership of the Moetzes. This past Monday, Rav Gershon granted the title of Maran to four more Gedolim. This author confirmed this with Rav Gershon’s Gabbai. Apparently, it was in response to questions posed by Rav Nosson Zachofsky, the Rosh yeshiva of Gaon Yaakov (Rav Shteinman zatzal’s Yeshiva)and Rav Yoseph Efrati, Rav Elyashiv’s talmid and Gabbai, author of Yisah Yoseph.

It is (sadly) interesting to note that no Gedolei HaPoskim in Psak halacha – are now on the Moetzes or have been called Maran.

The four additional Gedolei Torah (in alphabetical order) all members of the Moetzes of Degel HaTorah, are:

Maran HaGaon HaRav Meir Zvi Bergman, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Rashbi in Bnei Brak and son-in-law of Maran HaGaon HaRav Shach zt”l. He is the author of the Shaarei Orah series on Chumash and on the Rambam, and the Beis Medrash series on Shas.

Maran HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Ateres Yisroel in Bayit Vegan and author of the Birchas Mordechai. He is the son-in-law of Rav Meir Chodosh zt”l, the Mashgiach of the Chevron Yeshiva.

Maran HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak. He is the grandson in law of Rav Isaac Sher zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka and son-in-law of the Alter.

Maran HaGaon HaRav Baruch Dov Povarsky (Rav Beryl), the co-Rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Ponevezh, along with Maran HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein shlita. He is a grandson of Rav Yeruchem zt”l of the Mir. After Rav Shach was niftar, he became the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevezh.

All four are in their early nineties. Rav Don Segal shlita and Rav Moshe Hirsch shlita are considered leading Gedolei Torah but are not yet in their nineties and Rav Gershon Edelstein did not include them, as yet, according to Rav Gershon’s gabbai. Probably, the biggest Posaik HaDor now is Rav Moshe Shternbuch.

