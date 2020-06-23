NY State Police Issue Nearly 25,000 Tickets During ‘Speed Week’ Crackdown





The New York State Police today announced that Troopers issued 24,980 total traffic tickets during the special “Speed Week” traffic enforcement campaign. “Speed Week,” which was conducted from Thursday, June 11, 2020, to Wednesday, June 17, 2020, targeted speeding and other unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving and violations of the Move Over Law.

Troopers issued 13,131 tickets for speeding, 574 for distracted driving, 294 for Move Over law violations, and arrested 186 people for drunk and impaired driving. State Police also responded to 158 personal injury crashes, including three fatal crashes.

During the June 2019 Speed Week detail, State Police issued 25,097 total tickets, including 13,055 for speeding.

As part of this enforcement detail, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Troopers watched for impaired and distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who were not properly buckled up, and drivers who violated the Move Over law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.

The State Police supplemented regular patrols statewide, including the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better locate drivers talking or texting on hand held devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

