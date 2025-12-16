Advertise
H’YD: Edith Brutman Murdered In Chanukah Sydney Massacre

Another victim murdered by the Sydney terrorists on Sunday was identified on Tuesday by Australian media outlets as grandmother Edith Brutman, H’yd.

She served as the vice president of an anti-prejudice committee in the B’nai Brith organization.

“Former vice president of ADU and long-time member of Aviv, Edith Brutman, was killed in the massacre. She was a gracious woman and a devoted member of B’nai B’rith NSW,” B’nai B’rith says in a statement.

The Australian reported that she “was a beloved member of the Jewish community who had not been attending events regularly due to health issues.”

“But on Sunday she decided to make the trip down to Bondi Beach for the Chanukah By the Sea event where she was struck and killed in the shooting while her friend and fellow victim, Tibor Weitzen, H’yd, tried to shield her.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

