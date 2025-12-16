Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

H’YD: Boris & Sofia Gurman, H”YD, Executed At Close Range After Act Of Heroism

Two more victims of the Sydney massacre on Sunday were identified as a Jewish couple, Boris and Sofia Gurman, H’yd, who were murdered after they heroically confronted one of the terrorists, Sajid Akram, and even briefly disarmed him.

Akram, 50, grabbed another rifle and executed Boris, 69, and Sofia, 61, H’yd, at close range.

The Gurmans, married for 34 years, immigrated to Australia from Russia and settled in Bondi Beach. They are survived by a son in his 30s.

The family said in a statement that while nothing would lessen the pain of their loss, “we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness.”

“This encapsulates who Boris and Sofia were—people who instinctively and selflessly tried to help others. We are deeply grateful for the love, compassion and support that has been shown to our family during this unimaginable time.”

 

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

“The IDF Doesn’t Want Chareidim; It Wants to Re‑Educate Them,” Noam Chairman Says

Israeli To Police At Sydney Massacre: “Shoot Them; If You Don’t, I Will”

FBI Busts Radical Pro-Palestinian Terror Cell Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in L.A.

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

ASIO Probed Sydney Terrorist For ISIS Ties Years Before Chanukah Massacre

Terrorists Who Killed 15 at Chanukah Celebration in Sydney Identified as Pakistani Father and Son

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D

🚨 CHANUKAH TERROR: SHOOTING ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA KILLS AT LEAST 16, INCLUDING TWO CHABAD SHLUCHIM