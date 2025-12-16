H’YD: Boris & Sofia Gurman, H”YD, Executed At Close Range After Act Of Heroism

Two more victims of the Sydney massacre on Sunday were identified as a Jewish couple, Boris and Sofia Gurman, H’yd, who were murdered after they heroically confronted one of the terrorists, Sajid Akram, and even briefly disarmed him.

Akram, 50, grabbed another rifle and executed Boris, 69, and Sofia, 61, H’yd, at close range.

The Gurmans, married for 34 years, immigrated to Australia from Russia and settled in Bondi Beach. They are survived by a son in his 30s.

The family said in a statement that while nothing would lessen the pain of their loss, “we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness.”

“This encapsulates who Boris and Sofia were—people who instinctively and selflessly tried to help others. We are deeply grateful for the love, compassion and support that has been shown to our family during this unimaginable time.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)